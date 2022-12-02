Overview of Dr. Drew Allen, DO

Dr. Drew Allen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Ray County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Meritas Health Cardiology in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.