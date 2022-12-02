Dr. Drew Allen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Allen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Drew Allen, DO
Dr. Drew Allen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Meritas Health Cardiology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Earlier this year had a stress test that come out just fine which was ordered by my regular Doctor. However four weeks ago I had an unexpected heart attack with 100% blockage. North Kansas City hospital ER acted quickly and Dr Allen along with other professionals at the ER saved my life. Two stents were placed. Eternally grateful. This comment is the least I can do.
About Dr. Drew Allen, DO
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UMKC School of Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- University of Kansas
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Allen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.