Dr. Drew Allen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Drew Allen, DPM
Dr. Drew Allen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Renew Foot and Ankle Institute8032 Painter Ave, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am one lucky individual to have Dr. Allen as my podiatrist. He is one of the most delightful and patient individuals and is a credit to his profession. I can only tell you of my experiences with this fine Doctor but there isn't enough space to do that so I always thank Dr. Allen for his kindness and professionalism. Thank you Dr. Allen for allowing me to be one of your patients...blessings to you and your staff.
About Dr. Drew Allen, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1891970844
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
