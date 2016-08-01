Dr. Drew Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Anderson, MD
Dr. Drew Anderson, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
For my fiancee's acne, I researched and chose Dr. Anderson based on the excellent reviews online, took her there and sat in during the consultation. Well, the excellent reviews were true. In an era when doctors see only dollars signs and rush patients out the door in a few minutes, Dr. Anderson actually cared about my fiancee. He displaced excellent bedside manners, welcomed and took the time to answer all of our questions thoughtfully, and his staff reflected his leadership and heart.
- Dermatopathology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Med University SC
- University Tex Southwestern
- Ball Meml Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
