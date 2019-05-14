Overview

Dr. Drew Baldwin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Baldwin works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.