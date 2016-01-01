Overview of Dr. Drew Christie, DPM

Dr. Drew Christie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.



Dr. Christie works at Christie Foot and Ankle in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.