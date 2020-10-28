Dr. Drew Dula, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Dula, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Drew Dula, DO
Dr. Drew Dula, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Dula works at
Dr. Dula's Office Locations
1
Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6186Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders2510 Commons Blvd Ste 276, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 439-6186
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It Started with April and Amanda in the front reception at the Beavercreek location, they were super nice, then Dr Dula was very thorough, ask questions, listened to me and explained everything in understandable terms. He was super! Ended with April and Amanda who were awesome, Otis hard to find front office help this good. I hope I got their names right, I lost the card I wrote them on... thank you everyone.
About Dr. Drew Dula, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1386050821
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dula has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.