Overview

Dr. Drew Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Doctors of Manatee in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.