Dr. Drew Farber, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Drew Farber, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology-Easton2401 Northampton St Ste 200, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 884-1389
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farber is an excellent doctor. He is highly knowledgeable, compassionate, empathetic and respectful. He also takes his time to answer any questions you may have. Highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
