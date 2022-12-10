Overview of Dr. Drew Fehsenfeld, MD

Dr. Drew Fehsenfeld, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Fehsenfeld works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.