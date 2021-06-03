Dr. Drew Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Surgical Group of the Woodlands9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-3786Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
I had an umbilical hernia repair with Dr. Howard. He was very friendly and approachable. I felt very comfortable while under his care and trusted his ability and knowledge. Plus his team and staff was very nice and helped answer questions and ease my worries and concerns. I felt very taken care of and felt like they took care of me like family.
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
