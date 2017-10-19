Overview of Dr. Drew Huffman, DO

Dr. Drew Huffman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Huffman works at Tristate Arthritis Rheumatology in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.