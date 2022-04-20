Dr. Drew Ingram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Ingram, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Drew Ingram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Gastroenterology Medical Clinic1580 Creekside Dr Ste 220, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-4444
- Marshall Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
The staff is very friendly, Dr Ingram is the best down to earth dr you will find. He listens to all your concerns and takes everything into consideration to make a plan on how to help you not just throw pils at you. Best GI Dr I have found in a LONG time.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingram has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.