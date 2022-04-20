Overview

Dr. Drew Ingram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Ingram works at Gastroenterology Medical Clinic in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.