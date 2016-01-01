Overview

Dr. Drew Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.