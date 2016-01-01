Dr. Drew Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Johnson, MD
Dr. Drew Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Heart Institute225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Drew Johnson, MD
- Cardiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.