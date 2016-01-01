See All Cardiologists in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Drew Johnson, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (60)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Drew Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Drew Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Drew Johnson, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1205222163
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

