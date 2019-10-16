Dr. Drew Kreegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Kreegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Drew Kreegel, MD
Dr. Drew Kreegel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreegel's Office Locations
- 1 5651 Frist Blvd Ste 712, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (919) 966-3080
Summit Medical Offic Building12717 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (239) 247-7242
- 3 16410 Healthpark Commons Dr # 2, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-9777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He done my cancer surgery back in 1995 . I was very pleased with the outcome. Wish he was still in Tennessee. Wish I could see him again for some reconstruction surgery
About Dr. Drew Kreegel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- U Tenn Med Ctr
- Meth Hosp Memphis-Central
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreegel.
