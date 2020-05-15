See All Dermatologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Drew Miller, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Drew Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Northwestern University's Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Dermatology Associates of Knoxville in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN and Farragut, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 209, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547
    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7557 Dannaher Dr Ste G20, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    11416 Grigsby Chapel Rd Ste 100, Farragut, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547
    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 210, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 15, 2020
    Dr. Miller and all the nurses were kind to my mother during her procedure today. The front office receptionist who sits near the outside door was very disrespectful and rude when I asked a question. She may be new but needs to learn how to treat others.
    — May 15, 2020
    About Dr. Drew Miller, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1033398532
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest Dermatology
    • Northwestern University's Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Wake Forest University
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

