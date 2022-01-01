Overview of Dr. Drew Miller, MD

Dr. Drew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.