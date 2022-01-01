Dr. Drew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had total shoulder replacement surgery in May of this year with Dr. Drew Miller. I had a great outcome and couldn't be happier with the results. I now have full range of motion with my shoulder and will be back on the golf course soon. Additionally, all the staff in the office were very helpful, especially, his assistant Lisa Taylor guiding me through the process answering any questions. The outcome exceeded my expectations, and I would highly recommend Dr Miller.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hospital Harvard Med School
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- U Hawaii-Queens Hosp MC
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
