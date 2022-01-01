See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Drew Miller, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (50)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Drew Miller, MD

Dr. Drew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 215-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 01, 2022
    I had total shoulder replacement surgery in May of this year with Dr. Drew Miller. I had a great outcome and couldn't be happier with the results. I now have full range of motion with my shoulder and will be back on the golf course soon. Additionally, all the staff in the office were very helpful, especially, his assistant Lisa Taylor guiding me through the process answering any questions. The outcome exceeded my expectations, and I would highly recommend Dr Miller.
    About Dr. Drew Miller, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811984263
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Genl Hospital Harvard Med School
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • U Hawaii-Queens Hosp MC
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

