Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.9 (204)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Moffitt works at Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists
    1701 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 864-1490
    Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists
    1701 E Thomas Rd Ste 101 Bldg 1, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 343-2767
    Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists
    2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 128 Bldg 5, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 854-4404
    Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists
    2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 128, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 698-8965

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 204 ratings
    Patient Ratings (204)
    5 Star
    (185)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Moffitt was knowledgeable and made us feel very comfortable during the whole procedure.
    K. B. — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215916580
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moffitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moffitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    204 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

