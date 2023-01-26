Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists1701 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 864-1490
Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists1701 E Thomas Rd Ste 101 Bldg 1, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 343-2767
Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 128 Bldg 5, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (602) 854-4404
Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 128, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (602) 698-8965
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moffitt was knowledgeable and made us feel very comfortable during the whole procedure.
About Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine
- UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Moffitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moffitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moffitt speaks Spanish.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffitt.
