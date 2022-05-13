Dr. Drew Oostra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oostra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Oostra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Drew Oostra, MD
Dr. Drew Oostra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Oostra works at
Dr. Oostra's Office Locations
Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2210
Vein Care5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Oostra 3 times in the past few years…I had dvt in my leg, which went to lungs. My first visit was great. Not only did he listen, but drew me pictures so I could understand what could happen, along with treatment options. He doesn’t rush, nor is he glued to his computer during my appointment. Another non typical trait for today’s doctors…he responds to direct email….even if it’s weeks since last visit. I not too much of a fan of doctors, …but I AM a fan of his and fully recommend he and his staff.
About Dr. Drew Oostra, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Oostra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oostra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oostra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oostra works at
Dr. Oostra has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oostra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oostra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oostra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oostra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oostra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.