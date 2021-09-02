See All Plastic Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD

Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.

Dr. Schnitt works at Drew Schnitt, MD, PA in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Jupiter, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schnitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brooks Plastic Surgery
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 352-3627
  2. 2
    Drew Schnitt, MD
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 130C, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Drew Schnitt, MD
    6650 W Indiantown Rd Ste 110, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Inspire Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
    1010 S Federal Hwy Ste 1010, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 352-3627

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2021
    1000 STARS FOR THIS PRACTICE!! Dr. Drew Schnitt is a miracle worker and very highly skilled.  He is also kind,  compassionate,  and personable.  You can tell he cares about his patients and is just a phenomenal doctor!! He took so much time to listen and learn about me. The staff are all very polite,  helpful,  and go out of their way to assist. They are also outstanding. The office is gorgeous with ample parking. I have only good things to say about this practice and highly, without an ounce of reservation recommend Dr. Schnitt and his team!!!
    Denise — Sep 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD
    About Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568507606
    Education & Certifications

    • Womens and Childrens Hospital
    • University Hospitals The
    • L S U Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schnitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schnitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

