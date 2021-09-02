Overview of Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD

Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.



Dr. Schnitt works at Drew Schnitt, MD, PA in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Jupiter, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.