See All Ophthalmologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD

Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Sommerville works at Talley Eye Institute in Evansville, IN with other offices in Huntingburg, IN and Vincennes, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Malitz, MD
Dr. David Malitz, MD
4.5 (310)
View Profile

Dr. Sommerville's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dwight Silvera
    6149 E Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 424-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Professional Eyecare Associates Llp
    303 E 13th St, Huntingburg, IN 47542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 424-2020
  3. 3
    Talley Medical Surgical Eyecare Associates PC
    201 W IOWA ST, Evansville, IN 47710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 424-2020
  4. 4
    Evansville OBGYN
    7145 E Virginia St Ste 2000, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 424-2020
  5. 5
    Talley Eye Care
    223 Main St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 489-2020
  6. 6
    Crescent City Surgery Center LLC
    220 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 435-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sommerville?

    Mar 06, 2022
    At first, I was concerned nothing was working. Plus being in the middle of a pandemic it was nerve racking having people touching my eyes. BUT after a year of treatments, I am happy to say I have 20/30 vision. Dr Summerville is an EXCEPTIONAL surgeon. Without a doubt I would recommend him.
    Ronald — Mar 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sommerville to family and friends

    Dr. Sommerville's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sommerville

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD.

    About Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568579407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ky Coll Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommerville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommerville has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommerville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommerville has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommerville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommerville. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommerville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommerville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommerville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.