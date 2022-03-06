Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommerville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD
Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Sommerville's Office Locations
Dwight Silvera6149 E Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 424-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Professional Eyecare Associates Llp303 E 13th St, Huntingburg, IN 47542 Directions (812) 424-2020
Talley Medical Surgical Eyecare Associates PC201 W IOWA ST, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 424-2020
Evansville OBGYN7145 E Virginia St Ste 2000, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 424-2020
Talley Eye Care223 Main St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Directions (800) 489-2020
Crescent City Surgery Center LLC220 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47711 Directions (812) 435-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
At first, I was concerned nothing was working. Plus being in the middle of a pandemic it was nerve racking having people touching my eyes. BUT after a year of treatments, I am happy to say I have 20/30 vision. Dr Summerville is an EXCEPTIONAL surgeon. Without a doubt I would recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Coll Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
