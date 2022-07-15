Dr. Drew Trainor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trainor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Trainor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Drew Trainor, DO
Dr. Drew Trainor, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific-Pomona, Ca and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Trainor's Office Locations
Denver Back Pain Specialists7730 E Belleview Ave Ste A200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the runaround with work comp for 20 years. I have a serious debilitating pain in my back. I started to see Dr Trainor. I am sitting he right now with almost no pain, and not strung out on pain killers. Need I say more?
About Dr. Drew Trainor, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific-Pomona, Ca
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
