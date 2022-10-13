Overview of Dr. Drew Van Boerum, MD

Dr. Drew Van Boerum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Van Boerum works at Orthopedic Specialty Group in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.