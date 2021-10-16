See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Drina Northam, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Drina Northam, MD

Dr. Drina Northam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Northam works at Jill Weisenberger Health Communications LLC in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Northam's Office Locations

    Jill Weisenberger Health Communications LLC
    11747 Jefferson Ave Ste 1B, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 591-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2021
    Dr Northam was amazing. I appreciate the way she was genuinely concerned with what I have going on. It’s so hard to find doctors like that and I appreciate her time . Now the nurse on the other hand was rude and i did not like her service . I hope Dr Northam gets a new nurse then I will say it’s perfect
    About Dr. Drina Northam, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740470376
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of Lublin
    Undergraduate School
    • Christopher Newport University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drina Northam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Northam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Northam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Northam works at Jill Weisenberger Health Communications LLC in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Northam’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Northam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

