Dr. Drina Northam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drina Northam, MD
Overview of Dr. Drina Northam, MD
Dr. Drina Northam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Northam works at
Dr. Northam's Office Locations
-
1
Jill Weisenberger Health Communications LLC11747 Jefferson Ave Ste 1B, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 591-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Northam?
Dr Northam was amazing. I appreciate the way she was genuinely concerned with what I have going on. It’s so hard to find doctors like that and I appreciate her time . Now the nurse on the other hand was rude and i did not like her service . I hope Dr Northam gets a new nurse then I will say it’s perfect
About Dr. Drina Northam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1740470376
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Medical University Of Lublin
- Christopher Newport University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Northam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northam works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Northam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.