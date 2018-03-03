Dr. Driola Brahaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Driola Brahaj, MD
Overview of Dr. Driola Brahaj, MD
Dr. Driola Brahaj, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Dr. Brahaj works at
Dr. Brahaj's Office Locations
Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brahaj basically saved me. by diagnosing my illness. She persisted with insurance company to get the various tests I needed to gets a specific diagnosis, which is needed to decide on what chemo treatments are recommended. She is my champion.! She got me into her schedule the same day I was referred to her.
About Dr. Driola Brahaj, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316151863
Education & Certifications
- BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brahaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brahaj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brahaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brahaj has seen patients for Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brahaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.