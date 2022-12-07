Dr. Dror Paley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dror Paley, MD
Overview of Dr. Dror Paley, MD
Dr. Dror Paley, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Paley works at
Dr. Paley's Office Locations
Tenet Florida Physician Services901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 844-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Paley 3 times. I am not a surgical candidate, but he has a knowledge of my medical condition unsurpassed by anyone. I highly recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Dror Paley, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1851334569
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Sick Chldn
- U Toronto
- Johns Hopkins
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paley has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paley speaks Hebrew.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paley.
