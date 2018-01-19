Dr. Eisen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drore Eisen, MD
Dr. Drore Eisen, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.
Dswo10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 402, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-6161
Dermatology Associates7691 5 Mile Rd Ste 312, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-3332
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is the best dermatologist in Cincinnati.
About Dr. Drore Eisen, MD
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia
Dr. Eisen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisen has seen patients for Lichen Planus, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.