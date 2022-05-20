See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Drory Tendler, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Drory Tendler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Tendler works at Southwest EP Clinic in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ashur Enterprises Inc.
    3100 W Ray Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-6844
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-6844
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
    1930 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-6844
  4. 4
    Casa Grande Internal Medicine PC
    1637 E Monument Plaza Cir Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-6844
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Atrioventricular Conduction Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Progressive, Familial Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Surgery for Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Altec
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Chandler Group
    • Cigna
    • CNA
    • Compusys
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • Delta Dental
    • EBMS
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medicaid
    • Medlife
    • MedPartners
    • Mercy Care
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • Network Platinum Plus
    • New York Life
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • Secure Care Indemnity
    • Select Med
    • Sierra Choice
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Unum
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 20, 2022
    Since I was referred to Dr Tendler by my general cardiologist, he evaluated my tests and put me on the right meds and I no longer have frequent, frightening heart palpitations! I highly recommend! He and his staff are professional, friendly and always helpful.
    Martha B — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Drory Tendler, MD
    About Dr. Drory Tendler, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679576177
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins/Sinai
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
