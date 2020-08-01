Dr. Dru Rodriguez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dru Rodriguez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dru Rodriguez, DPM
Dr. Dru Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Office of Dru Rodriguez, DPM8606 N Wall St Ste 104, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 327-7733
-
2
Chewelah Associated Physicians410 E King Ave, Chewelah, WA 99109 Directions (509) 327-7733Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Dr. Rodriguez was caring and compassionate. He provided expert medical care and explained his course of treatment in an easy to understand manner.
About Dr. Dru Rodriguez, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144262247
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.