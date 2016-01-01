Overview of Dr. Druenell Linton, MD

Dr. Druenell Linton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Linton works at Piedmont Hospital in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.