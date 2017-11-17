Dr. Drury Armistead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armistead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drury Armistead, MD
Overview
Dr. Drury Armistead, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Physicians East Greenville1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-6289
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and pleasant. Best dermatologist I’ve seen, and I’ve seen a few.
About Dr. Drury Armistead, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285669002
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armistead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armistead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armistead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armistead has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armistead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Armistead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armistead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armistead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armistead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.