Overview

Dr. Drury Armistead, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Armistead works at Physicians East, PA in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.