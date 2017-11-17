See All Dermatologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Drury Armistead, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Drury Armistead, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Armistead works at Physicians East, PA in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Physicians East Greenville
    1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Beaufort Hospital
  • Vidant Chowan Hospital
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Micheal Nash in Greenville, NC — Nov 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Drury Armistead, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285669002
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drury Armistead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armistead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armistead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armistead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armistead works at Physicians East, PA in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Armistead’s profile.

    Dr. Armistead has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armistead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Armistead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armistead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armistead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armistead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

