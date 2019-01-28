Dr. Duane Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Austin, MD
Overview of Dr. Duane Austin, MD
Dr. Duane Austin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
Connecticut Eye Center35 Waterville Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 409-7764
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
?They took me in as a new patient on a Monday afternoon, after I had experienced trauma at another eye practice. Dr. Austin was patient-oriented, thorough, listened, asked questions, and carefully examined me, explaining things and providing summary information. His Medical Assistants were personable and thorough, and office was pleasant and efficient. I am completely relieved to be in his care. He is an answer to prayers. by K.B.
About Dr. Duane Austin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477654838
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- St Francis Hosp
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.