Overview

Dr. Duane Banet, MD is a Dermatologist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Banet works at Dermatology Center in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.