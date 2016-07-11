Dr. Duane Banet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Banet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duane Banet, MD is a Dermatologist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Banet works at
Locations
-
1
American Health Network of Indiana LLC2857 Charlestown Rd Ste 100, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-7500Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banet?
I saw the nurse practitioner and she was excellent
About Dr. Duane Banet, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245211937
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banet works at
Dr. Banet has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Banet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.