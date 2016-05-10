Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duane Banks, MD
Overview of Dr. Duane Banks, MD
Dr. Duane Banks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Banks works at
Dr. Banks' Office Locations
Mckay Dee Inpatient Psychiatry3903 Harrison Blvd Ste 300, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banks is a great guy! I see him every other month and he has always been helpful for me. Very knowledgeable and has always been very transparent with me. He has never diagnost me with anything without testing and doing his due diligence. Unlike a review I just saw.... Seems like someone might be in denial... Bummer.
About Dr. Duane Banks, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013092360
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.