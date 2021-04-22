Dr. Duane Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Bridges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duane Bridges, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Bridges works at
Locations
Duane E. Bridges, M.D.220 Laguna Rd Ste 6, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 449-0975
Duane E. Bridges, M.D.575 E Hardy St Ste 306, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 973-0600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
On Feb 16, 2021, I was awakened by tinnitus and a rapidly rising heart rate. By the time I got dressed and was heading to the hospital, my heart rate had gotten up to 140 bpm. For the next 10 weeks I saw cardiologist, electrophysiologist, internal medicine specialist, I was hospitalized, I had gone to emergency or urgent care 4 times, I had unnecessary hospital procedures done, like an angiogram, and echocardiogram. I was told that I had sleep apnea or that I stressed. I did a sleep study. I didn’t have sleep apnea. I was told that every test that was done indicated that I did have a heart problem. No one could tell me way I had tachycardia and kept trying to tell me that it was all in my head, as if I was making it up, even though they could measure the high heart rate. Dr. Bridges was the only doctor who really listened to me and came up with tests to identify why I had developed tachycardia. He was able to identify a hormone issue and now we are on the road to treatment.
About Dr. Duane Bridges, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Los Angeles
- UCLA/West Los Angeles Veterans Administration Medical Center
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridges works at
Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bridges speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.