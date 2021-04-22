See All Cardiologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Duane Bridges, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Duane Bridges, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Bridges works at Duane E. Bridges, M.D. in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duane E. Bridges, M.D.
    220 Laguna Rd Ste 6, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 449-0975
  2. 2
    Duane E. Bridges, M.D.
    575 E Hardy St Ste 306, Inglewood, CA 90301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 973-0600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2021
    On Feb 16, 2021, I was awakened by tinnitus and a rapidly rising heart rate. By the time I got dressed and was heading to the hospital, my heart rate had gotten up to 140 bpm. For the next 10 weeks I saw cardiologist, electrophysiologist, internal medicine specialist, I was hospitalized, I had gone to emergency or urgent care 4 times, I had unnecessary hospital procedures done, like an angiogram, and echocardiogram. I was told that I had sleep apnea or that I stressed. I did a sleep study. I didn’t have sleep apnea. I was told that every test that was done indicated that I did have a heart problem. No one could tell me way I had tachycardia and kept trying to tell me that it was all in my head, as if I was making it up, even though they could measure the high heart rate. Dr. Bridges was the only doctor who really listened to me and came up with tests to identify why I had developed tachycardia. He was able to identify a hormone issue and now we are on the road to treatment.
    R. Jones — Apr 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Duane Bridges, MD
    About Dr. Duane Bridges, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154352011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Los Angeles
    Internship
    • UCLA/West Los Angeles Veterans Administration Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duane Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

