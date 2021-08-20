Dr. Duane Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. Duane Cox, MD
Dr. Duane Cox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
-
1
Watts Healthcare Corp10300 Compton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90002 Directions (323) 564-4331
-
2
Crenshaw Community Health Center3756 Santa Rosalia Dr Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90008 Directions (323) 568-5460
-
3
Wellness Interprofessional Physical Therapy Corp.3501 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018 Directions (323) 505-3501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
He is a great Dr
About Dr. Duane Cox, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811075062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.