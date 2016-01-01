Dr. Darnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duane Darnell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Duane Darnell, DO
Dr. Duane Darnell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Dr. Darnell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Darnell's Office Locations
-
1
Duane Darnell D.o.27994 Bradley Rd Ste F, Sun City, CA 92586 Directions (951) 246-1366
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darnell?
About Dr. Duane Darnell, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1831199728
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darnell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Darnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.