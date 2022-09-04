Overview of Dr. Duane Densler, MD

Dr. Duane Densler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Densler works at Norton Neuroscience Institute - Audubon in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.