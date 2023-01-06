Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilworth Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Dilworth Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Deluxe Dermatology6651 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 781-0794Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dilworth Jr?
I was a new patient and a little nervous about appt. Dr. Dilworth was fantastic! Definitely put me at ease and was very professional and took the time I needed for appt. I would highly recommend Dr. Dilworth. The office staff was also professional and very customer service oriented.
About Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1730507617
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Florida State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilworth Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilworth Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilworth Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilworth Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilworth Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilworth Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilworth Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilworth Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.