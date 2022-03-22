See All Pediatricians in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Duane Dyson, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Duane Dyson, MD

Dr. Duane Dyson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Dyson works at Arizona Community Physicians PC in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dyson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dyson Medical
    2222 N Craycroft Rd Ste 150, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 202-3488

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Swine Flu
Fever
Influenza (Flu)
Swine Flu
Fever
Influenza (Flu)

Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 22, 2022
    He always gives my child the best care and attention for his yearly checkups going on 6 years now and counting! Our experience with Dr.Dyson is that he takes his time to listen to our concerns and is very informative in ways that will help my son be successful. He truly wants the best for my son and not just through health but through life itself and We couldn’t say thank you enough. Negative Reviews about Staff shouldn’t take away of how Incredible we believe Dr. Dyson to be as a Pediatrician. Have a blessed day I hope this review helps!
    Yvette D. — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. Duane Dyson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891899530
    Education & Certifications

    • Metrohealth Med Center
    • Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Dr. Duane Dyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dyson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyson works at Arizona Community Physicians PC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dyson’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.