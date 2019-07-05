Overview

Dr. Duane Estep, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Estep works at Estep Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.