Dr. Duane Hartshorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Duane Hartshorn, MD
Dr. Duane Hartshorn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Hartshorn's Office Locations
Colorado West Otolaryngologists- Grand Junction - Main Office2515 Foresight Cir Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-2400
Montrose Location156 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO 81401 Directions (970) 242-8177
Grand Junction2643 Patterson Rd Ste 506, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 242-8177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montrose Regional Health
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CNIC Health Solutions
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Hartshorn for my upper and lower eyelid surgeries, and I have to say, I love my results! Since meeting with Dr. Hartshorn and getting this procedure done, it feels like a literal weight has been lifted off my eyelids. Dr. Hartshorn is a very skillful, professional and kind man. He put my wants and needs above everything else and never rushed an appointment. I would recommend Dr. Hartshorn for anyone looking for an honest and patient doctor who does an excellent job!
About Dr. Duane Hartshorn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Michigan
- Otolaryngology - University of Michigan
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
