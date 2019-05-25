Dr. Hospenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duane Hospenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Duane Hospenthal, MD
Dr. Duane Hospenthal, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Hospenthal works at
Dr. Hospenthal's Office Locations
Baptist Health System8811 Village Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 297-2000Monday1:30pm - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
South Texas Oncology and Hematology8715 Village Dr Ste 116, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 370-9922
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is a late review but Dr. Hospenthal treated me last year what was diagnosed with a rare form of bacterial infection. He was referred to me by my surgeon after I was sent home from the hospital with very strong antibiotics that were not being effective (the bacterial infection and resulting surgery were the reason I was in the hospital). I expected a retired Army colonel to be pretty business like and direct. Not at all, he was very approachable and informative. Just sort of sat down and said lets fix this. He knew immediately which medication to administer and withing a month I was clear. He is as an expert in infectious diseases and I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone with this type of medical condition.
About Dr. Duane Hospenthal, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013907831
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hospenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hospenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hospenthal works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hospenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hospenthal.
