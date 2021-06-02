Overview of Dr. Duane Kirksey, MD

Dr. Duane Kirksey, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kirksey works at Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy in Twinsburg, OH with other offices in Birmingham, AL and Independence, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.