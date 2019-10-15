Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duane Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Duane Miller, MD
Dr. Duane Miller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
- 1 1111 Industrial Blvd, Abilene, TX 79602 Directions (325) 795-9140
Abilene Behavioral Health4225 Woods Pl, Abilene, TX 79602 Directions (325) 691-0030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, very professional. Took the time to understand my circumstances and made my diagnoses
About Dr. Duane Miller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1093708687
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
