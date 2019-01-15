Overview of Dr. Duane Mitzel, MD

Dr. Duane Mitzel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Mitzel works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.