Overview of Dr. Duane Nii, MD

Dr. Duane Nii, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Nii works at DUANE Y NII MD INC in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.