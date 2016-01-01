Dr. Duane Nii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Nii, MD
Overview of Dr. Duane Nii, MD
Dr. Duane Nii, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Nii works at
Dr. Nii's Office Locations
-
1
Duane Y Nii MD Inc.1648 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nii?
About Dr. Duane Nii, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1346463460
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nii accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nii works at
Dr. Nii has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nii on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nii. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.