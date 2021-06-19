Overview

Dr. Duane Odland, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Odland works at Odland Family Practice Clinic in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.