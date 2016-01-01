Overview

Dr. Duane Oetman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Byron Center, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Oetman works at SHMG Family Medicine - Byron Center in Byron Center, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.