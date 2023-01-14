Overview

Dr. Duane Schuil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan.



Dr. Schuil works at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Lake Havasu City, AZ, Bullhead City, AZ and Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.