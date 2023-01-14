Dr. Duane Schuil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Schuil, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Schuil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan.
Dr. Schuil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McLaren Northern Michigan Heart & Vascular - Petoskey Cardiology560 W Mitchell St Ste 400, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-2490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 855-8185
-
3
Lakeside Heart & Vascular Center - Bullhead3003 Highway 95 Ste 102, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 299-5333
-
4
First Chiropractic of Kingman2139 Airway Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 453-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuil?
From the office staff to Dr Schuil all professional thorough and just plain the best I am so grateful to have them working on making me better Would recommend them to everyone and for that fact already have. ??
About Dr. Duane Schuil, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245253392
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuil works at
Dr. Schuil has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.