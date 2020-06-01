See All Neurologists in Vernon, CT
Dr. Duarte Machado, MD

Neurology
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Duarte Machado, MD

Dr. Duarte Machado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.

Dr. Machado works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT with other offices in Willimantic, CT and Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Parkinson's Disease and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Machado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6370
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Founders St Ste 102, Willimantic, CT 06226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 423-5000
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Windham Hospital

Difficulty With Walking
Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Duarte Machado, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649454976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duarte Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machado has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Parkinson's Disease and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

