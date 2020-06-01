Overview of Dr. Duarte Machado, MD

Dr. Duarte Machado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Machado works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT with other offices in Willimantic, CT and Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Parkinson's Disease and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.